Isolated storms possible

A slow moving cool front is bringing widespread rainfall to the area with the potential for some localized flooding. This is especially true for the far NW parts of the panhandles through the evening and overnight hours. The cool front will help to keep temps in the mid 80s for Wednesday before upper 80s and mid 90s return for the end of the week. Another cool front will bring the rain chances back for Saturday along with another brief cool down.

