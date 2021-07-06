Governor Abbott directs Public Utility Commission to take action to improve electric reliability

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter today to members of the Public Utility Commission of Texas directing them to take immediate action to improve electric reliability across the state.

According to the letter, these directives build upon the reforms passed in the 87th Legislative Session to increase power generation capacity and ensure the reliability of the Texas power grid.

“The objective of these directives is to ensure that all Texans have access to reliable, safe, and affordable power, and that this task is achieved in the quickest possible way,” reads the letter. “Through clear communication, transparency, and implementation of these critical changes, the PUC and ERCOT can regain the public’s trust, restore ERCOT’s status as a leader in innovation and reliability, and ensure Texans have the reliable electric power they expect and deserve.”

