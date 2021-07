AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Women’s Center is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the DWC Thrift Store.

The DWC will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, July 8 and Thursday, August 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The clinic is at the DWC Thrift Store on 812 SW 10th.

No appointments will be needed.

