Doppler Dave Expects Storms In The Area Tonight
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Temperatures continue to run well below normal for July with most areas in the 80s again today. Rain and storm chances are increasing again for tonight as a weak frontal boundary drifts in from Colorado and interacts with abundant moisture. The storms will track south of the area overnight and we will cool into the low 60s. We are back in the low to mid 80s again tomorrow with a slight chance for a thundershower.