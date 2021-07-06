Viewers Choice Awards
Coffee Memorial Blood Center launches new donor eligibility hotline

The Amarillo area is experiencing a “dangerous” blood emergency and now has less than a one-day...
The Amarillo area is experiencing a “dangerous” blood emergency and now has less than a one-day supply. (Source: Coffee Memorial Blood Center)(Coffee Memorial Blood Center)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center has launched a new donor eligibility hotline service to try to encourage more people to find out if they are eligible to donate blood.

The center says this new service comes after recent criteria changes were made by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The hotline will also address misconceptions about donor eligibility such as, medication usage, international travel, vaccinations and more.

Misti Newsom says this could increase the number of people who can donate.

“You have somebody that was deferred maybe six years ago and don’t realize that FDA regulations have changed and they’re eligible again. Now we can get those back into the donor pool and raise those donor levels,” said Newsom.

Coffee Memorial says they are looking for more first-time donors.

“Please give us a try. Please come see if you’re eligible, we really need those first-time donors. Blood usage is actually increasing and that is why we need everyone’s help today to ensure that patients get what they need, blood is on the shelf when they need it,” said Tara Scott, associate vice president of recruitment operations.

Donors are asked to call (888) 308-3924 with questions about their eligibility.

Appointments to donate blood can be made at thegiftoflife.org or by calling (806) 331-8833.

Walk-ins are welcome as well.

