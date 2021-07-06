Clovis man sentenced to 10 years in prison for arson and burglary

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Ninth Judicial District Attorney sentenced a man to the Department of Corrections for 10 years after pleading guilty for Arson and Aggravated Burglary.

On July 9, 2019, the Curry County officials were dispatched to a burglary that was in progress.

Upon arrival Deputies discovered a number of items that had been taken out of the home and the house had been set on fire.

28-year-old Kevin Perry was found by law enforcement down the road from the incident and admitted to breaking into the home and setting it on fire.

The Aggravated Burglary came from an incident on January 22, 2021.

Clovis Police Officers responded to a home and the homeowner stated that he was awakened by the sound of shuffling and saw a man which was later identified as Kevin Perry sitting on the floor of the home with several weapons that belonged to the home owners.

The Judge presided over the hearing and found Perry to be a habitual offender which increased his sentence by one year.

Perry was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for a total of 10 years.

