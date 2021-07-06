Viewers Choice Awards
Clovis inmate sentenced to 11 years in prison for possessing meth in jail

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Ninth Judicial District Attorney announced the sentencing of an inmate at the Department of Corrections for a maximum sentence of 11 years for dealing drugs in prison.

On June 23, 32-year-old Ernesto Martinez was found guilty by a Curry County jury for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a fourth-degree felony and Tampering with Evidence, a fourth-degree felony.

On May 31, 2019 officers with the Curry County Adult Detention Center observed Martinez, an inmate at the facility, attempting to pass an item to another inmate.

The Detention staff took quick action and took the item, which contained methamphetamine.

Officers then attempted to search Martinez and during the search he attempted to flush more methamphetamine down the toilet in his cell.

Mr. Martinez, a sex offender, has prior felony convictions out of Georgia and New Mexico.

A Judge presided over the hearing and found Martinez to be a habitual offender and sentenced him to the maximum of 11 years.

