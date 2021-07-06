Changing Things Up

Limited parts of the area are being watched for the potential of showers and thunderstorms today, while the rest of the area looks to stay mostly dry as the high pressure that’s helped us recently will now turn to keeping us a bit drier. The northwest looks to be the area that has the best potential for rain today, while the entire area will likely see highs in familiar territory in the mid-80s, however winds look to stay calm and dewpoints stay in the 60s. A cold front will arrive tonight, but in terms of impacts, temperatures will stay the same, however it could boost some rain chances on Wednesday.