Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Changing Things Up

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Limited parts of the area are being watched for the potential of showers and thunderstorms today, while the rest of the area looks to stay mostly dry as the high pressure that’s helped us recently will now turn to keeping us a bit drier. The northwest looks to be the area that has the best potential for rain today, while the entire area will likely see highs in familiar territory in the mid-80s, however winds look to stay calm and dewpoints stay in the 60s. A cold front will arrive tonight, but in terms of impacts, temperatures will stay the same, however it could boost some rain chances on Wednesday.

Most Read

generic
One man in custody after a late night homicide in north Amarillo
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Fire crews extinguish blaze at north Amarillo home
Water levels rise as people celebrate at Lake Meredith
‘There’s a huge turnout’: Water levels rise as many celebrate at Lake Meredith
For humans fireworks are fun to watch , but for some pets the noises can create fear and panic.
Amarillo residents experiences large number of missing pets after July 4th holiday
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Our Next Chance For Rain
Shelden Web Graphic
Lingering Storms, Below Average Temps
Severe Weather Update, 9:15 p.m., 7/4
Severe Weather Update, 9:15 p.m., 7/4
Severe Weather Update, 7:30, p.m., 7/4
Severe Weather Update, 7:30, p.m., 7/4