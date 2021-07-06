Boys Ranch hires Dirvaun Sims as the boys basketball head coach

Boys Ranch, Texas (KFDA) - The Boys Ranch Roughriders have a new basketball coach for the upcoming season, Palo Duro Dons alum Dirvaun Sims.

The first-year head coach is following in his father and uncle’s footsteps, coaching basketball. Boys Ranch returns senior 6-foot-5 forward, Jayden Slayter, who scored 40 points in the last game of his junior season. Sims is excited to start his head coaching career in Class 2A less than an hour from home, and plans on making an early impact in the Texas Panhandle.

”Fundamentals. I’m a big guy into Tim Duncan and what the Spurs and Greg Popovich did,” said Sims. “So first they’ve got to understand how to play the game first, and then after that it’s just what type of team I have. If I need to slow it down, if I need to speed the game up it’s going to be based on how the team presents for me. I will say we are going to hustle. We are never going to give up, and yes of course defense. I’m a Dons guy. Jeff Evans I appreciate you for that, but I am pressure defense all the time.”

Boys ranch has not collected a boys basketball district trophy since 2012. The Roughriders district includes Vega, Bovina, Farwell and Olton.

