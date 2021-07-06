Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Boys Ranch hires Dirvaun Sims as the boys basketball head coach

Boys Ranch hires Dirvaun Sims, Coach D.P., as the boys basketball head coach
Boys Ranch hires Dirvaun Sims, Coach D.P., as the boys basketball head coach(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Boys Ranch, Texas (KFDA) - The Boys Ranch Roughriders have a new basketball coach for the upcoming season, Palo Duro Dons alum Dirvaun Sims.

The first-year head coach is following in his father and uncle’s footsteps, coaching basketball. Boys Ranch returns senior 6-foot-5 forward, Jayden Slayter, who scored 40 points in the last game of his junior season. Sims is excited to start his head coaching career in Class 2A less than an hour from home, and plans on making an early impact in the Texas Panhandle.

”Fundamentals. I’m a big guy into Tim Duncan and what the Spurs and Greg Popovich did,” said Sims. “So first they’ve got to understand how to play the game first, and then after that it’s just what type of team I have. If I need to slow it down, if I need to speed the game up it’s going to be based on how the team presents for me. I will say we are going to hustle. We are never going to give up, and yes of course defense. I’m a Dons guy. Jeff Evans I appreciate you for that, but I am pressure defense all the time.”

Boys ranch has not collected a boys basketball district trophy since 2012. The Roughriders district includes Vega, Bovina, Farwell and Olton.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
One man in custody after a late night homicide in north Amarillo
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Fire crews extinguish blaze at north Amarillo home
FIREWORK SHOWS IN AMARILLO
In-person Independence Day celebrations return across Amarillo
The Rage Room is all the rage
All The Rage opens its first break and smash room in Amarillo
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

Latest News

WT outfielder Ruby Salzman helps Israel finish fourth in Softball European Championship. Best...
WT outfielder Ruby Salzman helps Israel finish fourth in Softball European Championship
The Amarillo Gun Club's Texas State Trap Shoot kicked off day five of six. Saturday's event,...
Amarillo Gun Club hosts six-day Texas State Trap Shoot, second largest competition in Texas
Texas Panhandle legend Joe Lombard, held his first book signing today at the Joe Lombard...
Legendary Canyon head coach Joe Lombard hosts first book signing for “More than a Coach”
The Amarillo Sod Poodles faced a tough challenge this week against the Wichita Wind Surge, and...
Jarvis earns first Double-A win, dishes 11 K’s in Sod Poodles 4-1 victory over Wind Surge