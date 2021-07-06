Viewers Choice Awards
APD experiences double DWI arrests compared to last years July 4th weekend

The Amarillo Police Department says despite additional efforts to curb drunk driving, the list...
The Amarillo Police Department says despite additional efforts to curb drunk driving, the list of offenders is growing. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drinking and driving is always an issue during the holiday weekends, and this past 4th of July weekend was no exception.

Amarillo Police Department made 10 Driving While Intoxicated arrests, that’s five more than last year and six more than in 2019.

“As much as we talk about it and tell everybody how many ride options are there, to plan ahead to make sure you have a safe ride and still see DWI numbers go up is disheartening,” said Jeb Hilton, public information officer at APD. “So, we’ll continue to push for that and hope that those numbers do go down.”

The department also saw 200 more calls this year about fireworks. However, only three citations were written.

APD says they are currently short-handed due to training.

“Our officers have to respond to the higher emergency calls, when you have a shooting, when you have a wreck, you have an assault, those firework calls get put down at the bottom,” said Hilton.

Independence Day weekend is usually one of the busiest days of the year for the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, but this year it was surprisingly quiet.

The Sheriff’s office says there wasn’t much of an increase in DWI arrests and that the rest of the weekend was quiet.

“I’m not sure about the reason behind it, perhaps is still some of the effects of the Coronavirus and people not wanting to go out,” said Sgt. Clare Hinkle, public information officer at Randall County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s kind of hard to say.”

The Randall Sheriff’s Office says it’s now gearing up for Mud Mania, while APD is preparing for Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

