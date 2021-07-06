Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police search for suspect in splash pad vandalism

Amarillo Crime Stoppers are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for vandalizing the splash...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for vandalizing the splash pad at Medi Park.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking the public for tips to help locate those responsible for vandalizing the splash pad at Medical Center Park.

Police said the crime was discovered on June 27, and the suspects caused over $25,000 in damage to the splash pad.

Southwest Ambucs originally purchased the splash pad for the park as part of their mission to bring the first special needs playground to Amarillo in 2016.

Those with information on the crime are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week - Splash Pad Vandalism Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
One man in custody after a late night homicide in north Amarillo
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Fire crews extinguish blaze at north Amarillo home
Water levels rise as people celebrate at Lake Meredith
‘There’s a huge turnout’: Water levels rise as many celebrate at Lake Meredith
For humans fireworks are fun to watch , but for some pets the noises can create fear and panic.
Amarillo residents experiences large number of missing pets after July 4th holiday
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

Latest News

KFDA NEWS AT SIX
Water levels rise as people celebrate at Lake Meredith
Water levels rise as people celebrate at Lake Meredith
‘There’s a huge turnout’: Water levels rise as many celebrate at Lake Meredith
Forty-nine and a half percent of Arizona's eligible population has received at least one dose...
Amarillo doctor weighs in on mix and matching COVID-19 vaccines
A ransomware attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies on Friday, according...
Fallout continues from biggest global ransomware attack