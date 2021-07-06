Amarillo police search for suspect in splash pad vandalism

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking the public for tips to help locate those responsible for vandalizing the splash pad at Medical Center Park.

Police said the crime was discovered on June 27, and the suspects caused over $25,000 in damage to the splash pad.

Southwest Ambucs originally purchased the splash pad for the park as part of their mission to bring the first special needs playground to Amarillo in 2016.

Those with information on the crime are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week - Splash Pad Vandalism Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

