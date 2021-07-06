Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police arrest man after investigating burglaries in Wolflin area

Amarillo police arrested one man after an investigation into burglaries that happened in the...
Amarillo police arrested one man after an investigation into burglaries that happened in the area of Wolflin and Civic Circle.(Source: Gray News)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested one man after an investigation into burglaries that happened in the area of Wolflin and Civic Circle.

Police say the burglaries happened on July 5th around 4:08 a.m.

Officers responded to a call during the investigations from a business in the 2900 block of I-40 west where they found 26-year-old Christopher Michael Hernandez.

Police say he ran from officers but was caught shortly after.

He was arrested for burglary of a building and evading arrest with previous convictions and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Police say he had money taken from the business on him.

The investigation into the other burglaries is ongoing.

