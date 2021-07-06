Amarillo man dead after motorcycle crash on Sharman Loop

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man died after a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning.

According to DPS, on Saturday, July 3 at around 8:55 a.m., a motorcycle was traveling east on Patrick Pass while a bicyclist was traveling west on the same road.

DPS officials say the rider of the motorcycle failed to yield right of way to incoming traffic and made a left turn onto Sharman Loop in front of the cyclist.

The cyclist crashed into the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 79-year-old Ronald Archer, was transported to hospital and later died from his injuries.

The person on the bicycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

