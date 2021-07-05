‘There’s a huge turnout’: Water levels rise as many celebrate at Lake Meredith

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s July 4 weekend and many are still out celebrating our nations independence and making special memories.

“Today happens to be my youngest son’s birthday,” said lake visitor George Campbell. “We’re gonna come out, and just gonna enjoy the fresh air.”

“I actually went fishing with my dad for the first time in 31 years, so that was really cool,” said lake visitor Amer Jazarevic. “That was an experience that I’ll never forget.”

For many coming out to soak in the summer fun, the chance rent out boats became dry for one business selling out.

“We stayed sold out Saturday, Sunday, and today,” said Blair Wright, manager of Wright-On’s Bait and Tackle Shop. “All the boats are going out on the waters so yeah, it’s a great day here at Wright-On.”

With Wright-On’s being the only business on that portion of Lake Meredith, people have been bringing their own boats and even jet skis to stay engaged.

“We got the jet ski’s out, the family’s out on the platoon, we’re out,” said lake visitor Darrick Baker. “We’re just out to have a good time y’all. I mean anybody can come out, its really fun.”

As many drop their boats into the water or are waiting at the docks for their loved ones, they’ve noticed the water has been rising at the lake.

“Last year, about this time, we’re sitting right above 72 feet,” said Wright. “So, over the winter and into the spring months we’ve taken on quite a bit of moisture that’s allowed us to come up another foot we’re right around 73.2 feet right now and still rising.”

More water could mean more trouble with safety, but people are still ready to go out for some fun making up for last year.

“This year, as you can see, there’s a huge turnout,” said Jazarevic. “A lot of people out on the lake this weekend. We took the platoon out last night actually.”

“So we have life jackets on the boat, all the kids know how to swim,” said lake visitor Cinthia Cordova. “I think we’re all gonna be okay if we decide to take a little dive out on the water for a little bit.”

Lake Meredith had reached low levels of 25 feet but can reach 103 feet being 12 miles long.

