Lingering Storms, Below Average Temps

After rounds of severe weather and flash flooding overnight, what’s left of any storms will be making their way out of the area as we head into the mid-morning hours. Things should quiet down a bit for the afternoon, but spotty thunderstorms are still possible across the area, with less of an impact than we saw for our Fourth of July evening. We’ll see this pattern continue today through Wednesday, with daily chances for isolated thunderstorms. We’ll then get a break, with sunny skies Thursday and Friday before rain chances return for the weekend. In terms of temperatures, mid-to-high 80s are likely for a majority of the area.