Fire crews extinguish blaze at north Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze at an Amarillo home Sunday night.

Crews were sent just after 8:00 p.m. to a home near S Jackson Street and SW 17th Avenue on reports of a structure fire.

One of the home’s occupants was found outside and assessed by AMS, and no occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Crews brought the fire under control by 8:21 p.m. and the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate.

The Red Cross responded to assist occupants and house animals.

AFD estimated the home received $30,000 in damage due to the fire.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.