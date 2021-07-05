Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo residents experiences large number of missing pets after July 4th holiday

For humans fireworks are fun to watch , but for some pets the noises can create fear and panic.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For humans fireworks are fun and exhilarating to watch , but for some pets the loud noises can create fear and panic.

Stacia Merritt with Gracie’s Project says after the fourth of July many pets have gone missing. They have received multiple messages and have seen many posts on social media about lost pets.

“A lot of times people don’t remember or don’t realize the impact that fireworks have on animals and it scares them and it physically makes them to where they’re not themselves. They don’t understand that they can break through windows, they can break though gates, fences all of those kinds of things,” said Merritt.

She says it is helpful to have your pets micro-chipped in case they do get loose.

“If you make sure that they’re micro-chipped there are so many resources that can do a chip check. We can come out to the house if we need to if one of us is available, we can come out and check it for you. You know or take it to any vet’s office and that’s the biggest thing and making sure that microchip is registered to the rightful owner because if its not registered it doesn’t do any good,” said Merritt.

Gracie’s Project says if you do find a dog wandering around after the holiday to help it by securing it in a safe place until you can find the owners.

“Make sure that if you find a dog or you know it’s out there lost and scared put it in a secure place for just temporary, I know it sometimes can be a pain, you may have other animals in your house that don’t like other animals but do something to know that if that was your animal how would you want someone to treat it,” said Merritt.

