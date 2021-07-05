Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo doctor weighs in on mix and matching COVID-19 vaccines

Forty-nine and a half percent of Arizona's eligible population has received at least one dose...
Forty-nine and a half percent of Arizona's eligible population has received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and 40% have been fully vaccinated. Arizona health experts are keeping their eye on delta, the latest strain of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.(Cronkite News)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Having different first and second COVID-19 vaccines produces a strong immune response to the virus, according to a preliminary study.

Medical experts in the United Kingdom and the United States have been holding trials to find out if mix-matching first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines works.

Preliminary results from a study done by scientists at Oxford University suggests that getting a dose of the Pfizer vaccine and later the AstraZeneca as a second shot, improves your immune response.

“The thought behind doing that is that you may, because you’re using two different vaccines that produce that spiked protein but maybe of a different matter, that you may get an enhanced antibody response,” said Dr. Eric MacLaughlin, chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice, TTUHSC-Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy. “Therefore, if you get an enhanced antibody response, maybe additional clinical benefit.”

While in the U.S, data is limited with the vaccines we have available, the National Institute of Health (NIH) started a small study into booster shots that could soon offer more answers.

“Investigators are definitely looking at how well our current vaccines match these variants, “ said Dr. MacLaughlin. “They’re looking at adults who are already fully vaccinated and they’re going to go and get a booster with a different COVID-19.”

According to Dr.MacLaughlin, we should start seeing results of this study by late summer.

“I would be surprised if down the road we get to the point were we’re going to need booster vaccines,” said Dr. MacLaughlin.

Experts say one down side of mixing vaccines could be stronger side effects.

In Amarillo vaccines are not interchangeable, but the CDC says in exceptional situations you can mix and match the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

