Strong to severe storms possible tonight

A few storms may be intense
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Strong to severe storms are likely this evening into the early overnight hours with a few intense storms possible. Damaging wind gusts of 60-75mph, very large hail to baseball size, localized flooding, and a tornado or two are possible.

Storms will begin to fire up between 4-6pm across eastern New Mexico, southeast Colorado, and southwest Kansas. Storms will move to the south and southeast. Mucv of the area is in a level 2 out of 5 threat, a Slight Risk as shown below:

Severe Outlook for Independence Day
Severe Outlook for Independence Day(SPC, KFDA)

Have the weather alerts on as you’re celebrating this Independence Day as storms may be impacting areas during peak firework time.

We will keep thunderstorm chances in the forecast through at least Wednesday with cooler than normal high temperatures.

Make sure to keep checking back for updates!

