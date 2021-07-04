Palo Duro NFL legend Montrel Meander hosts first annual Mac10 Project youth football camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NFL linebacker and Palo Duro alum, Montrel Meander, is spending this Fourth of July weekend giving back to Amarillo. He hosted his first ever Mac10 Project youth football camp on Saturday, teaching football fundamentals to young athletes ages 8-13.

“I feel like it was important to come and show the kids that they have a hometown hero that made it out and that there’s hope,” said Meander.

“It just makes me feel special that I have a cousin in the NFL and knowing that he’s willing to help me and all of these other kids get better is just amazing and it inspires me,” said fifth grader Montae Sims, Meander’s cousin.

103 kids attended the camp at Palo Duro High to learn from Meander, a few of the coaches in the Amarillo area and his Cleveland teammate A.J. Green.

“My favorite team is the Browns,” said Canyon 13-year-old, Da’Keydrion Ford. “You get to enjoy the experience, meet an NFL player and learn more information about football.”

“When they can reach out to a player who’s in the NFL where they want to reach a certain goal and they can touch them and communicate them I think that impacts the youth a lot,” said Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Greene.

Their goal was to teach kids the fundamentals of football and the importance of good character. Meander did not have any camps like this growing up, and now he’s making that change for the youth of Amarillo.

“It just feels great to be standing on my turf again. A place that I played football and I got a lot of support,” said Meander. “To come back to this community and give back on this same turf that you know I left my stomping grounds at.”

Meander plans on hosting another free youth football camp next year.

