One man in custody after a late night homicide in north Amarillo

By KFDA Digital
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is in custody and charged with murder after a homicide late Saturday night.

Around 11:00 p.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to a 911 call in 2600 block of Sanborn Drive.

Officers arrived and found Robert Barrientez, 33, laying in the front yard and suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Brujillio Barrientez, 29, was detained and interviewed by Homicide Detectives.

Brujillio was arrested for Murder and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

