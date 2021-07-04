Viewers Choice Awards
Legendary Canyon head coach Joe Lombard hosts first book signing for "More than a Coach"

Lombard will hold another signing on Sunday, July 11 at the Nazareth Home Mercantile from 2-3 p.m.
Texas Panhandle legend Joe Lombard, held his first book signing today at the Joe Lombard...
Texas Panhandle legend Joe Lombard, held his first book signing today at the Joe Lombard Gymnasium at Canyon High School. He partnered with author Jon Mark Beilue for the project. His book, “More than a Coach”, features a little something for everyone...happiness, heartbreak, humor, faith and plenty of coaching insight.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle legend Joe Lombard, held his first book signing today at the Joe Lombard Gymnasium at Canyon High School. He partnered with author Jon Mark Beilue for the project.

His book, “More than a Coach”, features a little something for everyone...happiness, heartbreak, humor, faith and plenty of coaching insight. The 19-time state champion is one of the winningest coaches in high school basketball. Lombard tallied 1,379 wins in over 42 seasons, but for Lombard, his record is not the most important thing.

”There’s a couple of different things that run through this book,” said Lombard. “One is dealing with adversity and dealing with failure. Jon Mark came up with the title “More than a Coach” and you know I hope my legacy is not just the wins and losses.”

“Joe is a servant leader,” said Beilue. “I think they respect him more as a person how he conducts himself and how he handles his business, so in my mind and most people’s mind that know him he is more than a coach.”

Proceeds from Lombard’s book, “More than a Coach”, will go to the Tatum Tough Foundation in honor of Tatum Schulte. The foundation battles childhood cancer in the Texas Panhandle. His next signing will be in Nazareth on July 11 from 2-3 p.m. at the Home Mercantile.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

