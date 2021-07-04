Jarvis earns first Double-A win, dishes 11 K’s in Sod Poodles 4-1 victory over Wind Surge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles faced a tough challenge this week against the Wichita Wind Surge, and now the Soddies hold a 3-2 series lead after topping Wichita Saturday night 4-1.

23-year-old right-handed pitcher Bryce Jarvis won his first Double-A game in his third start with the Sod Poodles. In his HODGETOWN debut, Jarvis tied a career-high 11 K’s in seven innings pitched, while only allowing five hits and one home run.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning. After Stone Garrett hit a single, Renae Martinez hammered a shot deep to left centerfield for a 2-run homer and the 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Luis Basabe doubled on a fly ball to centerfield for 2 RBI and the 4-0 lead. Huge hit by Basabe with two outs on a full count.

Up next, Amarillo and Wichita square off on Sunday, July 4 for game six at 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN. The Sod Poodles look to win their first series since week one against the Tulsa Drillers.

