Weekend Forecast: Warm and humid with storm chances

A few strong to severe storms will be possible Independence Day
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday is looking to be warm and humid with a slight chance of an isolated storm or two developing across the region. Most areas will remain dry so any celebrations planned should be okay Saturday night.

Sunday, highs will be slightly warmer into the mid-to-upper 80s. We will also begin to ramp up our storm chances with even a few strong to severe storms possible during the evening and overnight hours. Have the weather app handy for your outdoor celebrations Sunday night.

Here is the severe weather outlook for sunday showing nearly all of the region in a level 2 out of 5 threat, a Slight Risk. The main risk from storms will be damaging winds of 60-70mph and large hail. Flooding may also be a concern due to all the active weather we’ve had recently.

Independence Day severe weather risk
Independence Day severe weather risk(SPC, KFDA)

Make sure you stay updated to the weather this weekend!

Latest News

