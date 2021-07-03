Viewers Choice Awards
Warm and humid weekend

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There may be a few isolated showers roaming around the area overnight but coverage will be much less than Thursday night. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will likely develop again for Saturday afternoon with the rain chances dropping to 20% with light winds and highs in the low 80s. Sunday will be warmer in the mid to upper 80s with a 40% chance for afternoon and evening storms.

