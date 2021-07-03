Sod Poodles kick Wind Surge 9-5 to kickoff Independence Day Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles tied up their home series against the Wichita Wind Surge Friday night, winning 9-5. The Sod Poodles scored early, but it was the five-run seventh inning, including a Mikey Reynolds grand slam that sealed the deal.

Southpaw Tommy Henry lasted 4.2 innings, dishing out 4 strikeouts and allowing 5 walks and 1 home run.

