Sod Poodles kick Wind Surge 9-5 to kickoff Independence Day Weekend
Mikey Reynolds’ grand slam lifts Amarillo over Wichita
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles tied up their home series against the Wichita Wind Surge Friday night, winning 9-5. The Sod Poodles scored early, but it was the five-run seventh inning, including a Mikey Reynolds grand slam that sealed the deal.
Southpaw Tommy Henry lasted 4.2 innings, dishing out 4 strikeouts and allowing 5 walks and 1 home run.
