Panhandle Lacrosse Authority hopes to grow the sport of lacrosse in the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in america right now, and one group is introducing it to athletes in the Panhandle area.

J. Fred Simms, coach and former player said, “We want it to be a sport that is established and is here to stay, it’s everywhere else and we want to join everybody else.”

With only a couple clinics held so far, athletes have found that it was easy to buy in to the sport.

“I came to the second practice and I had a great time so I just started to play it.” Said Ben Simmons, one of the Lacrosse players.

His friends and teammates also have grown to love the sport since starting the camps.

Simon Houze said, “I started when i got my first stick during Christmas and it kind of blossomed from there.”

“I found that it was fun to throw the stick around with the balls and seeing people getting hit and stuff.” Said Cooper Lyon.

Most of the athletes even say the best part of the sport so far is...

“I like that I get to hit people with sticks.” said Simmons.

“Probably hitting people.” Said Lyon.

Some players hope to continue the sport into high school and even afterwards, and want people to know the impact of lacrosse.

Lyon said he wants to continue to play through high school and said, “I hope to get better, play harder and play stronger.”

“It’s really awesome.” Said Houze. “Everyone is super nice and it’s just a good community.”

Coach and co-founder of the Panhandle Lacrosse Authority explains, “This is a game for everybody...all sizes. It’s a lot of fun and anytime we can get kids playing another sport..that’s a great thing.”

If you would like to get involved in the lacrosse league and help grow the sport in the Panhandle, you can visit the authority’s facebook page at @amarillolax or get in contact through email at mperryparkerllc@gmail.com

