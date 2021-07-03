NFL linebacker Montrel Meander shares story of perseverance to children at Martha’s Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NFL linebacker and Palo Duro High alum Montrel Meander is spending his Fourth of July weekend giving back to the youth of Amarillo.

As soon as his flight arrived, Meander made his way to Martha’s home for a special reception with children living in homeless shelters. The Cleveland Browns linebacker signed autographs, took pictures and shared his inspiring story of triumph and perseverance to kids who find themselves in unforeseen circumstances. Meander is thankful for the people of Amarillo who helped him along the way.

”Be like the voice of like at least the North Side to you know find their purpose in life and get to where they need to be,” said Meander. “Along the way I had a lot of people that I’m helping now help me along the way as I was growing up out of Amarillo, so I feel like I’m just giving back in the best way that I can.”

Meander’s journey in the NFL alone has been a tough one, but well worth it and a story of perseverance to never give up. According to the Cleveland Browns website, “Signed to Cleveland Browns practice squad as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2018...Waived by the Browns on Sept. 1, 2018...Signed to the Browns’ practice squad on Sept. 2, 2018…Signed to Oakland’s active roster on Nov. 30, 2018…Waived by the Raiders on June 11, 2019…Claimed by the New York Jets via waivers on June 12, 2019…Waived by the Jets on Aug. 20, 2019…Claimed by the Browns via waivers on Aug. 21, 2019…Waived by the Browns on Aug. 31, 2019…Signed to the Browns’ practice squad on Oct. 22, 2019…Signed by the Browns to the reserve/futures list on Dec. 30, 2019.”

On Saturday, July 3 starting at 9 a.m., M`eander is hosting his first ever youth football camp at the Palo Duro High football field. The Mac10 project is a free camp for kids ages 8-13, and registration is closed.

