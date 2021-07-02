Wet start to the weekend!

After long lasting rain early this morning, what’s left of that system will continue to push its way off towards the southern ends of the area. Flash flood warnings are expected to expire as the system moves out, but that doesn’t mean that all roadways will be safe and free from flooding! For the rest of the day, we’ll see continuous chances of rain all day long, albeit lower than this morning, with most showers being spotty in nature. Temperatures will be cooler thanks to a cold front, with highs down in the 70s for much of the area today. Shower and thunderstorm chances are likely to continue through the holiday weekend.