Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Wet start to the weekend!

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After long lasting rain early this morning, what’s left of that system will continue to push its way off towards the southern ends of the area. Flash flood warnings are expected to expire as the system moves out, but that doesn’t mean that all roadways will be safe and free from flooding! For the rest of the day, we’ll see continuous chances of rain all day long, albeit lower than this morning, with most showers being spotty in nature. Temperatures will be cooler thanks to a cold front, with highs down in the 70s for much of the area today. Shower and thunderstorm chances are likely to continue through the holiday weekend.

Most Read

Fire graphic
1 injured in fire at Amarillo apartment
Person airlifted after accident on HWY 130
Law enforcement receives help from truck drivers during long pursuit through Hall County
Anthony Luis Delacruz
Man wanted by Potter County officials on bond surrenders for abandonment, injury charges
Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy
The City of Amarillo has announced the following schedule in recognition of the July 4 holiday.
City of Amarillo announces July 4 Schedule

Latest News

“FLOOD WATCH”
Weather update
Adrian's Weather Update
Area circled in the white has the highest flood threat.
Thunderstorms bringing a flood threat tonight
Chances for heavy rain...
Chances for heavy rain...