Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

US lumber prices begin to tumble

By Jessica Babb
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – The price of lumber is getting lower after months of being sky-high.

Experts say the supply chain is starting to get back to normal.

“I’m not sure where they started at, but they have seen a significant drop,” said Home Depot store manager Art Seyffert.

Nationally, customers are getting a lot more bang for their buck.

“We’re seeing more supply in the system to satisfy the demand,” said Tom Smythe, a finance professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. “In the case of plywood … that number has come back down probably in the $40 to $50 range.”

But not every store is seeing a drop that big just yet.

At his Home Depot in North Fort Myers, Seyffert said prices are $4 to $5 cheaper per board.

Still, in southwest Florida, demand remains strong, especially with Hurricane Elsa as a potential threat in the coming days.

“I have seen some more DIY people coming in picking up some boards to protect their houses,” Seyffert said.

“We would definitely not want to raise prices because of a storm, we wouldn’t do that. The only way we charge more is if we have to pay more for it.”

Seyffert said he expects prices to continue to fall.

“I feel confident it will keep going down,” he said. “I don’t know that it is going to go down super quick, but even if it’s a couple of dollars a week that adds up.”

Copyright 2021 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree on Alabama Street.
Man dies after fleeing Amarillo police, striking a tree
Fire graphic
1 injured in fire at Amarillo apartment
Person airlifted after accident on HWY 130
Law enforcement receives help from truck drivers during long pursuit through Hall County
Man dies after vehicle strikes concrete pillar near I-27 access road
Anthony Luis Delacruz
Man wanted by Potter County officials on bond surrenders for abandonment, injury charges

Latest News

A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US vacates key Afghan base; pullout target now ‘late August’
The U.S. officially turned Bagram Air Base over to the Afghan military Friday, a sign...
US troops leave Bagram Air Base after 20 years
The Rage Room is all the rage
All The Rage opens its first break and smash room in Amarillo
More rain possible...
More rain possible...