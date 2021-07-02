Panhandle Atigone Park Memorial Flagpole raising new flag in memory of officer

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - A new flag will be raised in memory of an officer who served the Panhandle Police Department on the Antigone Park Memorial Flagpole, according to the Panhandle Herald.

On July 2, at 9:00 a.m. a flag will be raised in memory of Lyle Denny who served as a police officer at the Panhandle Police Department.

Lyle was a Sergeant in the Panhandle Police Department and the Resource Officer for Panhandle ISD.

Lyle also served as the Past Master Mason.

The Boy Scout Troop 501 will retire the flag and will then raise a new flag in memory of Denny.

The ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

