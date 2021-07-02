Viewers Choice Awards
More rain possible...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Last nights rain has died out but with daytime heat more storms are starting to form and more heavy rain will be possible. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms have been developing this afternoon but the coverage should be a lot less than last night. Highs today will stay in the mid to upper 70s with light winds. For Saturday the rain chances drop to 20% with light winds and highs in the low 80s. Sunday will be warmer in the mid to upper 80s with a 40% chance for afternoon and evening storms.

