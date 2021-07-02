McCalsin wins Will Rogers Range Riders Open Ranch Bronc Riding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Will Rogers Range Riders kicked off their 2021 WRCA Endorsed and Sanctioned three-day rode on Thursday. The night rodeo started with the Open Ranch Bronc Riding. Trevor McCalsin from Tulsa, OK won the event with a scored of 159.

Top 5 Open Ranch Bronc Riding Leaderboard

1) Trevor McCalsin, Tulsa - 159

2) Dilon Kirkland, Farwell - 158

3) Colton Potter, Vega - 157

4) Gatling Huddleston, Earth - 156

5) Hadley Barnett, Hartley - 147

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.