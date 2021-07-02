Man dies after vehicle strikes concrete pillar near I-27 access road
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a person was killed after a vehicle struck a concrete pillar this morning.
The collision took place about 1:04 a.m. on the south frontage road in the 2100 block of Canyon Drive.
Police said a white pickup crashed into a concrete pillar in the area.
The driver, identified as a 73-year-old man, died at the scene.
The APD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.