Man dies after vehicle strikes concrete pillar near I-27 access road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a person was killed after a vehicle struck a concrete pillar this morning.

The collision took place about 1:04 a.m. on the south frontage road in the 2100 block of Canyon Drive.

Police said a white pickup crashed into a concrete pillar in the area.

The driver, identified as a 73-year-old man, died at the scene.

The APD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

