Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

In-person Independence Day celebrations return across Amarillo

FIREWORK SHOWS IN AMARILLO
FIREWORK SHOWS IN AMARILLO(KFDA)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Independence day will be celebrated in-person across Amarillo.

With a firework show more than twice as large as a typical game night, The Sod Poodles will be celebrating this year’s Independence Day with more than 3,000 aerial special effects.

“This got a patriotic theme set to red, white and blue,” said Tony Ensor, president and general manager of Sod Poodles. “This is to celebrate our nation and show the pride that we have in our nation, and you can’t do that any better than with baseball.”

There will also be firework shows tonight and July 3.

However, Sunday, July 4 will be the biggest one and the stadium is expecting to sell out for Sunday’s game.

If you are an animal lover, a different kind of celebration is also taking place this Sunday at Rick Looby Homes Exotic Animal Petting Farm.

Every year, Rick lobby hosts a fourth of July celebration, but after the pandemic lockdown he’s happy to get back to some normalcy and go even bigger.

“Zebras and camels and giraffes and kangaroos,” said Looby. “Then at 6:30 p.m. Lindsey Lane will take the stage and she’ll be performing for about three hours and then about seven o’clock a friend of mine has bi wing airplane and we’ll do an spectacular show in the sky.”

After that there will be a 40 minutes firework show. The celebration at Rick Looby will start at 4:00 p.m. at 3391 Hope Road.

As a reminder, Canyon’s traditional concert and firework show will be taking place this Saturday July 3rd at the Happy State Bank Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree on Alabama Street.
Man dies after fleeing Amarillo police, striking a tree
Man dies after vehicle strikes concrete pillar near I-27 access road
Fire graphic
1 injured in fire at Amarillo apartment
Person airlifted after accident on HWY 130
Law enforcement receives help from truck drivers during long pursuit through Hall County
Anthony Luis Delacruz
Man wanted by Potter County officials on bond surrenders for abandonment, injury charges

Latest News

The City of Canyon expects record numbers in 4th of July celebration tomorrow
City of Canyon expects high numbers for July 4th celebration
The Rage Room is all the rage
All The Rage opens its first break and smash room in Amarillo
More rain possible...
More rain possible...
The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking for a company to host a blood drive. (Source: Coffee...
Coffee Memorial Blood Center in need of host for blood drive