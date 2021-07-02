In-person Independence Day celebrations return across Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Independence day will be celebrated in-person across Amarillo.

With a firework show more than twice as large as a typical game night, The Sod Poodles will be celebrating this year’s Independence Day with more than 3,000 aerial special effects.

“This got a patriotic theme set to red, white and blue,” said Tony Ensor, president and general manager of Sod Poodles. “This is to celebrate our nation and show the pride that we have in our nation, and you can’t do that any better than with baseball.”

There will also be firework shows tonight and July 3.

However, Sunday, July 4 will be the biggest one and the stadium is expecting to sell out for Sunday’s game.

If you are an animal lover, a different kind of celebration is also taking place this Sunday at Rick Looby Homes Exotic Animal Petting Farm.

Every year, Rick lobby hosts a fourth of July celebration, but after the pandemic lockdown he’s happy to get back to some normalcy and go even bigger.

“Zebras and camels and giraffes and kangaroos,” said Looby. “Then at 6:30 p.m. Lindsey Lane will take the stage and she’ll be performing for about three hours and then about seven o’clock a friend of mine has bi wing airplane and we’ll do an spectacular show in the sky.”

After that there will be a 40 minutes firework show. The celebration at Rick Looby will start at 4:00 p.m. at 3391 Hope Road.

As a reminder, Canyon’s traditional concert and firework show will be taking place this Saturday July 3rd at the Happy State Bank Stadium.

