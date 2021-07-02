Franks father-son duo lead Clarendon College to first College National Finals Rodeo team title

CASPER, Wyoming (KFDA) - Clarendon College made history this season at the College National Finals Rodeo, and it started with a father-son duo.

Eight seconds. That’s all Cole Franks needed to bring home three College National Finals Rodeo titles to his hometown. The most important was the Bulldogs’ team title.

“Yeah it’s cool, especially to be the first team to do it in Clarendon,” said Cole Franks. “It’s cool to be part of that team.”

Cole Franks was joined at the college finals by bull rider Dawson Gleaves and bronc riders Keene Justesen, Brody Wells, Cash Wilson and Weston Patterson. Five of the six Bulldogs earned points, which also help toward the team standings. Clarendon finished the seven-day championship with 890 points, 100 points better than the runner-up, Panola (Texas) College, which was the defending men’s team titlist.

“I really felt like I could recruit the right kids that had a winning mindset,” said Cole’s father, Bret. “There’s a lot that goes into it. A lot of mental coaching and just a lot of hard work.”

Cole and the Clarendon cowboys are coached by his dad Bret, and that’s made the experience extra special for Cole who also won the bareback and all-around cowboy titles.

“Being there from day one since the very first time I started and all the way up to know, it’s just cool to just look back at how far I’ve came to get here,” said Cole.

“I get to tell him the things I wish somebody has told me, so he’s having a little bit more success than I had early on. It’s pretty cool.”

Now Cole is looking to advance to the NFR like his dad did, and possibly even win it in his first attempt.

“It would be awesome,” said Cole. “That’s been my dream ever since I was little. For it to happen, especially this year, it would be awesome.”

Clarendon College is adding a women’s team this coming season, and they’ve hired Sierra Smith as their head coach.

