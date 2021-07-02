A slow moving cool front is bringing widespread rainfall to the area with the potential for some localized flooding. There is a Flood Watch in effect until 7 PM Friday evening for the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. Temperatures will drop to the mid 60s behind the front for the overnight hours but will warm into the upper 70s for Friday afternoon. Rain chances will continue for the day Friday and will gradually come to an end late in the day. Highs will stay in the 80s for the weekend with a chance for afternoon and evening storms both days.

