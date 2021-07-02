Curry County Road Department advises extreme caution traveling all county roads

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Road Department advises all travelers to take extreme caution while traveling all county roads, due to the torrential rains and flooding’s.

According to the Curry County Administration, a number of roads have minor flooding’s and is advising all persons to pay close attention to road conditions and exercise caution while traveling the roadways.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.