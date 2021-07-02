Viewers Choice Awards
Curry County Road Department advises extreme caution traveling all county roads

VIDEO: Curry County Commissioners enact firework restrictions
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Road Department advises all travelers to take extreme caution while traveling all county roads, due to the torrential rains and flooding’s.

According to the Curry County Administration, a number of roads have minor flooding’s and is advising all persons to pay close attention to road conditions and exercise caution while traveling the roadways.

