Coffee Memorial Blood Center in need of host for blood drive

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking for a company to host a blood drive. (Source: Coffee Memorial Blood Center)(Coffee Memorial Blood Center)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking for a company to host a blood drive.

According to the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, they are experiencing a shortage of blood supply and are in need of several locations to host the blood drives.

To contact the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, message them through Facebook or call at (806) 358-4563.

BLOOD DRIVES NEEDED FOR END OF JULY AND FOR AUGUST. Please message us if you have a company or work for a company that...

Posted by Coffee Memorial Blood Center on Friday, July 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

