Coffee Memorial Blood Center in need of host for blood drive
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking for a company to host a blood drive.
According to the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, they are experiencing a shortage of blood supply and are in need of several locations to host the blood drives.
To contact the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, message them through Facebook or call at (806) 358-4563.
