City of Canyon expects high numbers for July 4th celebration

The all day celebration will include over 150 vendors
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Chamber of Commerce started planning this event last October, and with more than 150 vendors coming tomorrow, the most they’ve ever had, the chamber believes it will be a good comeback for the city.

“You know when you expect 40 to 50 thousand people here in your town, it not only does it impact the vendors here on the square, but it impacts our restaurants, our gas stations, our grocery stores which is good for the whole city,” said Roger Remlinger, executive director for the Canyon Chamber of Commerce.

New businesses in the square are already seeing a change in the atmosphere.

“We’ve already seen an increase this week just in the attitude of people getting out and wanting to celebrate and get to do things they weren’t able to do at this point in time last year,” said Troy Davidson, owner of the Canyon Ranch Restaurant.

“The 4th of July, you can kind of feel the buzz as they start to get everything set up around the square,” said Matthew Wright manager of the Palo Duro Canyon Outfitter.

With the buzz comes sales and profit this weekend helping the city.

“It brings the revenue here, it brings other cultured people, it brings, you know, everybody comes together as one,” said Edith Weatherford, Canyon Holiday Inn general manager.

The celebration will last all day tomorrow starting at 7:00 a.m.

