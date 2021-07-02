Viewers Choice Awards
All The Rage opens its first break and smash room in Amarillo

Rage Room
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All The Rage opened its doors today and is Amarillo’s first and only rage room.

Rage rooms have become popular in many cities, where you get to let out your emotions by smashing and breaking things such as, computer monitors, printers and different types of glassware.

They have many different tools to break things with including sledgehammers, crowbars, bats and golf clubs.

Co-owner, Carissa Wilson says when researching about rage rooms that she found there are health benefits to all the rage.

“A lot of rage rooms in California, therapists take their patients to because it’s a more healthy way to get out your frustrations instead of you know self-destructing and doing harmful things to yourself or whatever it’s a more beneficial way to vent than other things,” says Wilson.

Although breaking things can be a fun way to let out stress and anger, Licensed Professional Counselor Jacqueline Flynt says rage rooms might not help with anything long-term.

“Defiantly when it comes to the rage room if you already know how you tend to respond to anger and other emotions and stuff like that and you know you can go and punch a pillow or you can do something similar to going to a rage room and be OK, and then it helps you relieve stress then it’s probably OK,” says Flynt.

Flynt says if you do not know yourself well enough to how you would react in a rage room or if the emotions you are feeling are new then it might be best to talk with a professional.

To find out more information, visit All The Rage website.

