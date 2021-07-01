Wranglers hire Harry “Hoody” Mahood as head coach and general manager, experienced with start-up teams

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers expansion team hired their inaugural season head coach, Harry “Hoody” Mahood, to a three-year deal.

Mahood was the Bulls assistant coach from 2012-14 alongside head coach Dennis Williams, Wranglers president Austin Sutter and outgoing Bulls head coach Rocky Russo. He helped lead the bulls to the Robertson Cup National Championship in 2013.

“I realized how much value one coach can bring to a team, and he put us over the top,” said Sutter. “I never forgot what he brought to the table with the special teams, face offs and some of the very fine details of the game that really did put us over the top.”

Mahood has coached multiple start-up teams from the ground up, and he is ready to take on this next challenge with the Wranglers.

”We want to bring our kids in here and we want them to be invested into the community and part of the youth organization and help mentor these young people who are coming underneath them like so many other people did for them,” said Mahood.

He holds over 20 years of experience behind the bench, and leaves behind the Everett Silvertips in the WHL. Mahood will work with newly hired assistant Cody Gylling, a former Bulls player.

Amarillo Wranglers 2021-22 inaugural season schedule starts in September and runs through April. (Source: Amarillo Wranglers)

