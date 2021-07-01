Thunderstorms bringing a flood threat tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A weak cold front will be pushing in late tonight bringing the chance of widespread rainfall. Along and ahead of the front, thunderstorms will develop and with the high moisture we have in place, rainfall rates may reach 1-2″ per hour at times. Flooding will be our main concern from storms, but a couple isolated strong wind gusts and large hail will be possible.

Area circled in the white has the highest flood threat. (KFDA)

The area circled in the white is where we are most likely to see flooding occur. Remember “turn around, don’t drown”

The active weather pattern with above average precipitation will continue into at least Monday. We will also continue to see below average high temperatures for at least the next 7 days.

Make sure you keep checking back for updates!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.