Texas adds new tests for health screening in newborns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services will now test all newborns for Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a disease where the nerve cells in the spine break down causing big health issues.

“The nerves quit functioning to innervate the muscles which eventually affects their walking, their movement, their ability to breath,” said Dr. Rex Fletcher, MD, PA.

It affects one in 10,000 children, and now with the early screening the symptoms can be managed before it is too late.

“It’s by the time we’d make a diagnosis, there’s damage done to the patient,” said Dr. Fletcher. “So, the screening really allows us to identify those patients beforehand and treat them appropriately and you help them live, healthier, more fulfilling lives.”

This new screening can detect nearly 95 percent of all cases before symptoms occur and the state health commissioner believes it will help identify 40 cases per year in our state.

