Physician burnout from COVID-19 predicted to impact rural communities in the Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Even before the pandemic, there were predictions of a physician shortage of at least 40,000 to 150,000 physicians.

However, the Association of American Medical Colleges says COVID-19 has made things even worse.

According to AAMC, within the next decade, more than two in every five practicing physicians will be over the age of 65, therefore they will be at the age of retirement, which will worsen the shortage.

Michael Dill, the director of workforce studies at the AAMC says in a statement, COVID-19 could drive physicians to retire earlier,

“Our projections have consistently emphasized the substantial role that physician retirements will play in the future supply of physicians, and COVID-19 may accelerate those changes. Burnout from the trauma of working through the pandemic could drive physicians to retire earlier than they might otherwise have done,” said Dill.

Dr. Rodney Young, Regional Chair of Family & Community Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, says these predictions greatly impact rural communities like the Panhandle. He believes that more residency training positions are critical to address these shortages,

“We really need to be thinking about how we prepare a population of physicians for the future. We really need these graduate medical education slots to help us train an appropriate physician workforce to meet the demands we except to be there in the coming years,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young also explains that these predictions of the physician shortage do not account for the effects on demand we would see if coverage is made more available through policy changes to extend care to those who do not currently have access to it.

He says if we find a way to cover those groups, the shortage would likely be at least twice as great than previously predicted.

