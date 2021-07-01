Pampa fireworks display scheduled for this year has been cancelled
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa says the fireworks show has been cancelled.
According to the city, the licensed Pyrotechnic Engineer scheduled to put on the show has had a medical emergency and will no longer be able to do the fireworks.
Due to the timing of the situation, there is no time for the city to get a new state permit.
The City of Pampa says next year’s show will be bigger and better.
