Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Pampa fireworks display scheduled for this year has been cancelled

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa says the fireworks show has been cancelled.

According to the city, the licensed Pyrotechnic Engineer scheduled to put on the show has had a medical emergency and will no longer be able to do the fireworks.

Due to the timing of the situation, there is no time for the city to get a new state permit.

The City of Pampa says next year’s show will be bigger and better.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avery Kai Martinez
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony assault
Fire graphic
1 injured in fire at Amarillo apartment
The Amarillo City Council voted today to move ahead with building a new City Hall by hiring an...
Amarillo man files lawsuit against City Council’s vote to hire architect for new City Hall
Due to the rain and road conditions leading up to the Fourth of July celebration in Canyon, the...
Canyon Fourth of July celebration moved to Happy State Bank Stadium
WATCH: Former President Trump, Governor Abbott visit Texas-Mexico border June 30

Latest News

The City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) is entering its final round of public...
Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department asks community to participate in online survey
Even before the pandemic, there were predictions of a physician shortage of at least 40,000 to...
Physician burnout from COVID-19 predicted to impact rural communities in the Tx Panhandle
Amarillo Community Market will sponsor the Patriotic Pet Parade at the market on Saturday, July...
Amarillo Community Market announces Patriotic Pet Parade on Saturday, July 3
Governor Abbott is asking Texas land owners in border communities who have been affected by the...
Governor Abbott asks land owners affected by border crisis to submit self reporting damage survey