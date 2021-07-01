Man wanted by Potter County officials on bond surrenders for abandonment, injury charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on two bond surrenders.

Officials identified the man as Anthony Luis Delacruz.

He is wanted for a bond surrender for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person and a bond surrender for abandonment or endangerment of a child.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - 7/1/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is Anthony Luis... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.