Man wanted by Potter County officials on bond surrenders for abandonment, injury charges
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on two bond surrenders.
Officials identified the man as Anthony Luis Delacruz.
He is wanted for a bond surrender for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person and a bond surrender for abandonment or endangerment of a child.
Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
