Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Law enforcement receives help from truck drivers during long pursuit through Hall County

Person airlifted after accident on HWY 130
Person airlifted after accident on HWY 130
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement arrest drivers after a long vehicle pursuit through Hall County into Donley County.

Today on July 1, several agencies were involved including 18-wheeler truck drivers, in a vehicle pursuit through Hall County into Donley County.

One of the officials communicated with the truck drivers through CB radio to help the officials slow down the fleeing vehicle.

According to officials, the speeding pursuit were as high as 118 mph, but the truck drivers assisted with the biggest part of the pursuit by slowing the driver down.

Law Enforcement was able to disable the vehicle since the trucks were able to slow the vehicle down where a PIT maneuver could be performed.

The drivers of the car were arrested and two Law Enforcement vehicle was damaged due to the PIT.

There were no other damage and no injuries during the pursuit.

Today July 1, 2021, Law Enforcement had a vehicle pursuit through Hall County into Donley County. Several Agencies were...

Posted by Hall County Sheriff's Office- Texas on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avery Kai Martinez
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony assault
Fire graphic
1 injured in fire at Amarillo apartment
The Amarillo City Council voted today to move ahead with building a new City Hall by hiring an...
Amarillo man files lawsuit against City Council’s vote to hire architect for new City Hall
Due to the rain and road conditions leading up to the Fourth of July celebration in Canyon, the...
Canyon Fourth of July celebration moved to Happy State Bank Stadium
WATCH: Former President Trump, Governor Abbott visit Texas-Mexico border June 30

Latest News

It detects nearly 95% of all cases before symptoms show.
Texas adds new tests for health screening in newborns
rattlesnake bites up
‘It’s a combination of factors’: Rattlesnake bites are up in Texas
(Source: File)
Pampa fireworks display scheduled for this year has been cancelled
The City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) is entering its final round of public...
Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department asks community to participate in online survey