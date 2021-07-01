Law enforcement receives help from truck drivers during long pursuit through Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement arrest drivers after a long vehicle pursuit through Hall County into Donley County.

Today on July 1, several agencies were involved including 18-wheeler truck drivers, in a vehicle pursuit through Hall County into Donley County.

One of the officials communicated with the truck drivers through CB radio to help the officials slow down the fleeing vehicle.

According to officials, the speeding pursuit were as high as 118 mph, but the truck drivers assisted with the biggest part of the pursuit by slowing the driver down.

Law Enforcement was able to disable the vehicle since the trucks were able to slow the vehicle down where a PIT maneuver could be performed.

The drivers of the car were arrested and two Law Enforcement vehicle was damaged due to the PIT.

There were no other damage and no injuries during the pursuit.

Today July 1, 2021, Law Enforcement had a vehicle pursuit through Hall County into Donley County. Several Agencies were... Posted by Hall County Sheriff's Office- Texas on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.