Governor Abbott asks land owners affected by border crisis to submit self reporting damage survey

Governor Abbott is asking Texas land owners in border communities who have been affected by the...
Governor Abbott is asking Texas land owners in border communities who have been affected by the influx of immigration to complete the state’s Self Reporting Damage Survey.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Abbott is asking Texas land owners in border communities who have been affected by the influx of immigration to complete the state’s Self Reporting Damage Survey.

“I strongly encourage Texas land owners along the border to report any personal property damages they incur due to unlawful immigration,” said Governor Abbott. “By completing the Self Reporting Damage Survey, our state will be equipped with the necessary data to continue addressing the ongoing crisis at our southern border and provide the support our land owners and communities need to stay safe and secure.”

The voluntary survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed by clicking here.

Reporting damage is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

