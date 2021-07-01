Free curb to curb transportation for elderly people who qualify starting tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You may have the opportunity to use a new free curb to curb transportation service that’s coming to town starting tomorrow.

Anyone 60 years of age and older is eligible for the free transportation through the City of Amarillo’s transit department.

It is targeted towards elderly individuals with low incomes or disabilities.

“We’ll be providing trips for Area Agency on Aging clients. There are a lot of people who can’t use a regular fix route service because for one reason or another, they can’t get to the bus stop and that’s really the same way it is for the people who are Area Agency on Aging clients. It benefits the city because they have access to all the services and activities,” said Marita Wellage-Reiley, director for the City of Amarillo’s transit department.

The need for a service like this is significant because of the high number of people who are registered to use the Americans with Disabilities ACT service in our area.

“It’s going to help them because some of them have no other way to go anywhere. So, I mean, we’ve had people call and say, I haven’t been out of my house in two years and it’s like, we’re here to help them do that,” said Dee Dee Kirby, road supervisor for the City of Amarillo.

The 15-passenger vehicles are brand new and can accommodate up to three-wheel chairs at a time.

“They’ll be traveling on the same vehicles as our regular ACT connect customers,” said Wellage-Reiley.

The service provides door to door assistance if requested, plus they will take you to any location within the city limits during hours of operation.

“If the funding runs out for an Area Agency on Aging individual, because they are allowed so many trips, then they can then use our service ACT connect for the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) service that we provide,” said Wellage-Reiley.

If you currently do not have eligibility with the Area Agency on Aging program, the transit department will screen you to see if you meet the requirements.

You have to schedule your trip at least 24 hours before your ride.

This service is only available from 6:00 a.m. to 6:25 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

You can contact the City of Amarillo’s transit department at (806) 378-3095. There you can set up a screening, schedule a ride and more.

